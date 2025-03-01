Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at UBS Group

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BRDG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Shares of BRDG opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.02 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Dean Allara sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $86,531.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,093.74. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam O’farrell sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $55,169.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 551,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,034.48. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,187 shares of company stock worth $1,204,966. Corporate insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

