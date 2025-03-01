Brokerages Set Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target at $351.67

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $375.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carole Huntsman sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total transaction of $116,328.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,235.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total value of $5,375,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,324.40. The trade was a 89.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,652 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,010,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,875,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,280,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $6,367,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $341.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.05. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $189.00 and a twelve month high of $377.46.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $1.61. The business had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.