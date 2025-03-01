Brokerages Set Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target at $351.67

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $375.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,010,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,875,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,280,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $6,367,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $341.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.05. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $189.00 and a twelve month high of $377.46.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $1.61. The business had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.
