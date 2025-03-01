Brokers Offer Predictions for UGI’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for UGI in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for UGI’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UGI’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UGI

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $34.22.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Creative Planning boosted its stake in UGI by 3.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 64.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 945.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 46,377 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 2,402.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 25,005 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UGI

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.