Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Sells 75 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,409 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.8% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 22,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 102,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,632,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 26,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Argus upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $241.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.60 and a 200 day moving average of $233.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

