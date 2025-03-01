BWS Financial Reaffirms Top Pick Rating for Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by BWS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 255.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday.

Get Xperi alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Xperi

Xperi Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPER stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Xperi has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Xperi by 469.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 74,936 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Xperi by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.