Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$154.00 to C$165.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$114.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$133.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$149.31.

BMO stock opened at C$148.76 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$109.02 and a 1 year high of C$151.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$142.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$131.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 61.20%.

In other news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total value of C$1,601,592.91. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

