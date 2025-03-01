Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Price Target to $11.00

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Super Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
