Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,713,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,043,000 after acquiring an additional 900,575 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,352,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,659,000 after acquiring an additional 375,837 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $671,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,106,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,239,000 after acquiring an additional 67,480 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,857,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,320,000 after acquiring an additional 334,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $67.45.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.6723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

