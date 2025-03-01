Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Earnings Estimates for Xometry

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Xometry in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.42). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xometry’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

XMTR stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. Xometry has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08.

In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 986 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $39,518.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,770,834.64. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Miln sold 5,386 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $227,989.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,586.57. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,312 shares of company stock worth $517,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Xometry by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,078,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,778 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xometry by 2,144.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 817,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 781,049 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,297,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after purchasing an additional 590,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,623,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

