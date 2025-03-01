Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Lower Earnings for AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AxoGen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for AxoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AxoGen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AxoGen Stock Performance

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $880.60 million, a P/E ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,506,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,272,000 after buying an additional 416,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after buying an additional 31,612 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 954,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after buying an additional 595,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AxoGen by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AxoGen by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 91,984 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

