CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $21.10, but opened at $22.38. CareDx shares last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 178,298 shares.

The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $86.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 45.90%.

Get CareDx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CareDx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $755,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,343,000 after acquiring an additional 32,141 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 123.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 54,482 shares during the period.

CareDx Stock Up 5.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.87.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.