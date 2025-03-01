Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Given New $49.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $57.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $88.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Carter’s by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

