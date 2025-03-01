Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 369,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,325 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Celsius by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 69.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Celsius by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth $55,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CELH opened at $25.69 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,137,781.75. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

