Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Cut to “Hold” at Cormark

Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

CGAU has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,075,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 269,228 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 625,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

