Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Cut to Hold at Cormark

Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.80 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.40.

CG stock opened at C$8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.79 and a twelve month high of C$10.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright bought 35,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.11 per share, with a total value of C$283,752.00. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

