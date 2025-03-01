Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chemed by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Chemed by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 332,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Chemed by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 242,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,303,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 238,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45,917 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $600.46 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $512.12 and a one year high of $654.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $545.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.27.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.11%.

In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins purchased 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at $871,721. This trade represents a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

