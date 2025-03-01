Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,313 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 137,655 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 122,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 67.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 59,380 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 35,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chimera Investment

In other Chimera Investment news, CIO Jack Lee Macdowell, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CIM opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 137.04%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

