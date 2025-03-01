Citigroup Cuts Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target to $45.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Carter's alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CRI

Carter’s Stock Down 2.0 %

Carter’s stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.82 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Carter’s during the third quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 2,112.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.