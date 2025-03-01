Citigroup Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $726.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $760.00 to $726.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.88.

INTU opened at $613.84 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $553.24 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $171.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total value of $47,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,457.60. This trade represents a 67.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,337.92. This trade represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,014 shares of company stock valued at $140,855,687 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Intuit by 9.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intuit by 9.2% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.2% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

