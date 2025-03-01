Citigroup (NYSE:C) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

C has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

C stock opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

In related news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,586,498. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,439,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

