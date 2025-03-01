Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

YOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

YOU opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Clear Secure by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Clear Secure by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Clear Secure by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Clear Secure by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clear Secure by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

