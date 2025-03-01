Comparing Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Airship AI and CyberArk Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Airship AI alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airship AI 0 0 2 1 3.33 CyberArk Software 0 1 26 0 2.96

Airship AI presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.26%. CyberArk Software has a consensus target price of $416.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.52%. Given Airship AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Airship AI is more favorable than CyberArk Software.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Airship AI has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

5.9% of Airship AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of CyberArk Software shares are held by institutional investors. 57.9% of Airship AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CyberArk Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airship AI and CyberArk Software”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airship AI $24.05 million 6.18 $16.37 million N/A N/A CyberArk Software $1.00 billion 15.84 -$93.46 million ($1.95) -186.59

Airship AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CyberArk Software.

Profitability

This table compares Airship AI and CyberArk Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airship AI 64.71% -76.44% 309.71% CyberArk Software -9.34% 0.45% 0.24%

Summary

Airship AI beats CyberArk Software on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airship AI

(Get Free Report)

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations. The company was formerly known as Super Simple AI, Inc. and changed its name to Airship AI Holdings, Inc. in March 2023. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints. The company also provides workforce identity, which offers adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on, secure web sessions, workforce password management, application gateway, identity lifecycle management, and directory services; and customer identity services that provides authentication and authorization services, MFA, directory, and user management. In addition, it offers Secrets Manager Credential Providers to provide and manage the credentials used by third-party solutions; Conjur Enterprise and Conjur Cloud, which offers a secrets management solution for specific requirements; Secrets Hub, a centralized visibility and management platform; Cloud Security solutions; Identity Management solutions, including lifecycle management, identity flows, identity compliance, and directory services; and Secure Browser. The company serves financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.