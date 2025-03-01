Comparing SolarBank (SUUN) & The Competition

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SolarBank to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SolarBank and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 SolarBank Competitors 571 2850 2107 16 2.28

SolarBank presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.01%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 0.19%. Given SolarBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SolarBank is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

72.2% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SolarBank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarBank -10.64% -15.19% -6.41% SolarBank Competitors 7.00% 10.41% 2.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SolarBank and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SolarBank $52.15 million -$2.56 million -16.14 SolarBank Competitors $10.10 billion $855.48 million 32.20

SolarBank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SolarBank. SolarBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SolarBank competitors beat SolarBank on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

SolarBank Company Profile

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power plants, electricity grid connected community solar gardens, and utility scale solar farms. The company was formerly known as Abundant Solar Energy Inc. and changed its name to SolarBank Corporation in October 2022. SolarBank Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

