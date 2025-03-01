Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Elizabeth B. Davis sold 8,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $145,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,313.44. The trade was a 7.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,660. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 79.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 689,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 304,780 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 8.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRK stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $366.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

