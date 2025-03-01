Contrasting Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) and Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) and Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intellipharmaceutics International and Alkermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Intellipharmaceutics International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellipharmaceutics International N/A N/A N/A Alkermes 23.57% 30.80% 19.09%

Risk and Volatility

Intellipharmaceutics International has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alkermes has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellipharmaceutics International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alkermes 0 2 9 0 2.82

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and Alkermes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Alkermes has a consensus price target of $38.36, indicating a potential upside of 11.75%. Given Alkermes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alkermes is more favorable than Intellipharmaceutics International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Alkermes shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Intellipharmaceutics International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Alkermes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intellipharmaceutics International and Alkermes”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellipharmaceutics International $660,000.00 0.00 -$2.89 million ($0.16) N/A Alkermes $1.56 billion 3.58 $367.07 million $2.17 15.82

Alkermes has higher revenue and earnings than Intellipharmaceutics International. Intellipharmaceutics International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alkermes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alkermes beats Intellipharmaceutics International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellipharmaceutics International

(Get Free Report)

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc., a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain. The company offers Focalin XR, a dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release capsule for hyperactivity disorder; Keppra XR, a levetiracetam extended-release tablet for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy; Effexor XR, a venlafaxine hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat depression; and Protonix, a pantoprazole sodium delayed-release tablet to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease. In addition, it provides Glucophage XR, a metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablet that treats type 2 diabetes; Seroquel XR, a quetiapine fumarate extended-release tablet for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorders; Lamictal XR, a lamotrigine extended release tablet to treat epilepsy; Pristiq, a desvenlafaxine extended-release tablet to treat depression; Coreg CR, a carvedilol phosphate extended-release capsule for heart failure and hypertension; and Ranexa, a ranolazine extended release tablet for chronic angina. Further, the company is developing OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; and Regabatin XR, a pregabalin extended-release capsule for the management of neuropathic pain. It has a license and commercialization agreement with Par Pharmaceutical Inc. Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Alkermes

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; ARISTADA INITIO for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; and LYBALVI, an oral atypical antipsychotic drug candidate for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. It has collaboration agreements primarily with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V., Janssen Pharmaceutica Inc, and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. The company also offers proprietary technology platforms to third parties to enable them to develop, commercialize, and manufacture products. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.