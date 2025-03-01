Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $756.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.45.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.48 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

