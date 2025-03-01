Cormark Decreases Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.62. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2025 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BYD. TD Securities raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$276.00 to C$281.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$280.50.

BYD stock opened at C$242.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$228.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$220.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. The stock has a market cap of C$3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$198.61 and a 52-week high of C$322.59.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

