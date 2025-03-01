Cormark Has Negative Outlook for IAMGOLD FY2025 Earnings

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IAG. Raymond James raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.

IAG stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.56. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $6.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $469.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.68 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 50.19% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at $700,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

