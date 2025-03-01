Cormark Has Positive Outlook of Vox Royalty FY2025 Earnings

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Vox Royalty in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Vox Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Vox Royalty had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.

Vox Royalty Stock Performance

Vox Royalty Increases Dividend

VOXR stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. Vox Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $123.10 million, a PE ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Vox Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is -166.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vox Royalty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty during the third quarter worth about $152,000. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

