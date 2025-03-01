Cormark Predicts Lower Earnings for National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.48. Cormark has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

NTIOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NTIOF stock opened at $83.17 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $100.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.07.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 17.21%.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.8104 per share. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 41.02%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

