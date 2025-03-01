Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Short Interest Update

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a growth of 143.3% from the January 31st total of 40,400 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Creative Medical Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Creative Medical Technology alerts:

Creative Medical Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELZ opened at $4.97 on Friday. Creative Medical Technology has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.85.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.