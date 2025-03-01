CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $450.00 Price Target at UBS Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $396.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRWD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, HSBC cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $389.66 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.90. The firm has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 764.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $40,570,629 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $59,596,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $3,927,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

