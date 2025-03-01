Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH) versus Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Financial Review

Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Free Report) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Priority Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 76.3% of Priority Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Dazed has a beta of 3.07, meaning that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Priority Technology has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dazed $450,000.00 N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A Priority Technology $851.91 million 0.97 -$1.31 million ($0.42) -25.55

This table compares Dazed and Priority Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dazed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Priority Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dazed and Priority Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dazed 0 0 0 0 0.00 Priority Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Priority Technology has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 33.58%. Given Priority Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Dazed.

Profitability

This table compares Dazed and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dazed -55.24% N/A N/A Priority Technology 1.96% -15.86% 1.52%

Summary

Priority Technology beats Dazed on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dazed

Dazed, Inc. focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Dazed, Inc. in October 2022. Dazed, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing. The company also offers CPX, a platform that offers accounts payable automation solutions, including virtual card, purchase card, ACH +, dynamic discounting, or check. In addition, it provides curated managed services; payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers; and Plastiq payables management software, which helps businesses in improving cash flow with instant access to working capital. Further, the company offers embedded finance and BaaS solutions to enterprise customers to modernize legacy platforms and accelerate software partners' strategies to monetize payments; and managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. It serves SMB, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

