DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRAY opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -30.92%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

