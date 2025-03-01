Desjardins Analysts Give Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) a C$82.00 Price Target

Desjardins set a C$82.00 target price on Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aritzia’s FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ATZ. CIBC upped their price target on Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.60.

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$66.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.74. The stock has a market cap of C$7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$31.82 and a 52-week high of C$73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total value of C$493,200.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 12,609 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.75, for a total value of C$866,868.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,298 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,028. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

