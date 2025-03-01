Desjardins Decreases Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.52. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.31.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO stock opened at C$148.76 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$109.02 and a 52 week high of C$151.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$142.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$131.15. The firm has a market cap of C$107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Montreal

In other news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total value of C$1,601,592.91. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 61.20%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.