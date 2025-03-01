Desjardins Issues Negative Outlook for TSE:NA Earnings

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for National Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.64. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $10.84 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$137.20.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NA opened at C$120.41 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$104.84 and a 12-month high of C$141.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$128.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$128.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In related news, insider Marie-Chantal Gingras sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.79, for a total transaction of C$79,674.00. Also, Senior Officer Brigitte Hébert sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.46, for a total transaction of C$52,984.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,344 shares of company stock valued at $763,776. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

