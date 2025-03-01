Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Estimate for EQB Earnings

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for EQB in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.76. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $12.60 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for EQB’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQB. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on EQB from C$130.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cormark downgraded EQB from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$131.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on EQB from C$113.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on EQB from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut EQB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$122.80.

TSE EQB opened at C$101.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$105.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$103.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. EQB has a 12 month low of C$78.24 and a 12 month high of C$114.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

