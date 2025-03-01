Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Forecast for EQB (TSE:EQB) Stock Price

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$130.00 to C$126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for EQB’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.55 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQB. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cormark lowered shares of EQB from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$131.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$122.80.
EQB Trading Down 0.2 %
EQB Company Profile
EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EQB
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.