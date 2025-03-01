Desjardins Predicts Lower Earnings for Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Desjardins decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $49.61 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

