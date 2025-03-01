Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 274,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 57,022 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 99,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.32. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

