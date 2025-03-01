Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $682.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.17.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.31. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $379.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.97 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -2.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 310.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 324,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 245,405 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 433.1% in the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,131 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,995,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 271,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 92,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

