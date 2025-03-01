DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.45.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCU. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, December 6th.

DocuSign stock opened at $83.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $107.86.

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $1,446,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,952.64. The trade was a 16.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total transaction of $1,524,194.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,510.78. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 693,773 shares of company stock worth $66,727,926. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,048,000 after buying an additional 2,549,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,158,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,639 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,754,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

