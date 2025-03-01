Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 143.7% from the January 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 17.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 158.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 26.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,280,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 265,337 shares during the period.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DLNG opened at $4.02 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $147.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Dynagas LNG Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Dynagas LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

