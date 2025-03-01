Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Employers were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Employers by 300.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 31,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Employers by 18.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Employers by 22.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Employers by 24.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 34,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter worth about $291,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James R. Kroner sold 1,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,087. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,385 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $70,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at $450,963.24. This trade represents a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,385 shares of company stock worth $224,267. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Employers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Employers Price Performance

Shares of Employers stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.27. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.48%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

