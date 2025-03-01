EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$117.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$109.00 to C$117.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on EQB. Desjardins set a C$130.00 price objective on shares of EQB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$129.00 price target on shares of EQB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities lowered shares of EQB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of EQB from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$131.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$122.80.
EQB Stock Down 0.2 %
EQB Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.
EQB Company Profile
EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.
