EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of EQT by 184.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 100.8% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on EQT from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $48.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.