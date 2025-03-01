Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for EverQuote Q1 Earnings

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of EverQuote in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $950.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06 and a beta of 0.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in EverQuote by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,515 shares in the company, valued at $570,300. The trade was a 6.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 29,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $582,912.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 116,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,105.16. The trade was a 20.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,054. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.