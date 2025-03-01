Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ALNY Q1 Earnings

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.01 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Shares of ALNY opened at $246.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.71 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03).

In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $246,749.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,003.62. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $169,204.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,862.41. This represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,986 shares of company stock worth $20,397,849 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

