Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Azul Q1 Earnings

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Azul in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Azul’s current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Azul’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Azul from $3.10 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Azul from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

Azul Stock Performance

AZUL opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $779.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. Azul has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Azul by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 191,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Azul by 505.4% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 538,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 449,855 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,932,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 905,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

